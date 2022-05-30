On this date in Penguins history: “Bonino, Bonino, Bonino”

Six years ago today, the Penguins kicked off the 2016 Stanley Cup Final and Nick Bonino (and his last name) earned its place in Pittsburgh sports history.

The Penguins were back in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2009 and were looking to start the series on the right foot against the Sharks.

Pittsburgh came out firing, scoring two goals in the 1st period, with Bryan Rust and Conor Sheary getting the scoring started.

San Jose would claw their way back, with Tomas Hertl and Patrick Marleau each scoring a goal to tie things at 2-2.

A tense 3rd period would ensue and as time ticked down on the clock, the air inside PPG Paints Arena started to tighten.

And then Nick Bonino’s moment came.

Six years later, I still find myself impressed not only with Bonino’s timeliness, but also with Kris Letang’s pass to set Bonino up.

What a player Nick Bonino was for Pittsburgh.