On this date in Penguins history: Pushing the Caps to the brink of elimination

Six years ago on this date in 2016, Patric Hornqvist scored a huge overtime goal for the Penguins, putting the Capitals on the brink of elimination in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

It’s a playoff matchup that none of us will forget anytime soon. It was easily one of the most heated and intense series’ that I can recall — with every game being decided by what felt like millimeters.

Even now, looking back on it can be stressful.

The Penguins fell behind 1-0 in the series before leveling things at 1-1 on the road in Washington. Game 3 in Pittsburgh was the Matt Murray Show, making nearly 50 saves en route to the 3-2 win.

Game 4 was a pivotal point. Either the Penguins take a 3-1 series lead or things are tied 2-2 and there’s a good chance this series is going the distance.

The Pens and Caps would trade goals, each scoring two in the 1st and 2nd periods.

A scoreless third period set up overtime — which for all Penguins fans, felt like a death sentence.

Going into overtime, the Penguins had lost their last 8 postseason games that went past regulation.

But then, Patric Hornqvist changed the entire vibe for all of us.

What a player. What a goal.

This series would get even crazier in just a few days with a Game 6 that would test everyone’s nerves and sanity.