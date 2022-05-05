On this date in Penguins history: An overtime win on Long Island

Nine years ago today, the Penguins came out on the winning end during overtime of Game 3 of the Penguins’ first round playoff series with the New York Islanders.

The upstart Islanders, at the time, were a formidable opponent for the Penguins and continually clawed back against a Penguins team that came into the postseason with high expectations.

After splitting games at home, the Penguins hit the road to Long Island for Game 3 and were looking to take a lead in the series.

A frenetic start to the game featured a 1st period with five goals between both teams. The Penguins would take a 4-2 lead, but the Islanders wouldn’t go away quietly, coming back to tie the game in the 3rd period at 4-4.

To overtime things went, and midway through the sudden death period, the Penguins went on the power play.

And Chris Kunitz played the role of hero.

Little did Penguins fans know at the time that they should’ve savored this victory a bit more, as the team would lose its next eight postseason overtime games over the next four odd years.