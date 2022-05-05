Pens Points: Let’s Go Again

Here are your Pens Points for this Thursday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins were counted out by just about everybody heading into their Game 1 matchup with the New York Rangers. And if the the first twenty minutes were anything to go by, those who picked the Blueshirts as series winners were looking mighty fine. The Penguins, however, pressed on, and found a way to turn the tide in their favor for an impressive victory. [PensBurgh]

The Penguins held practice yesterday, where Mike Sullivan was able to give some fresh updates on his injured players. [PensBurgh]

Pittsburgh has nominated Bryan Rust for the King Clancy Award. [Trib Live]

Evgeni Malkin’s truncated season has seen its share of ups and downs. However, the legendary Russian was able to kickstart his team’s postseason run with a return to his old self. [Post-Gazette]

Rangers goaltender, Igor Sheshterkin, made 83(!!!) saves in Game 1, but came out of that contest as the loser. What can the Penguins do to solve this mad lad as the series progresses? [Post-Gazette]

And on the flip side, the Penguins’ third-string puckstopper, Louis Domingue, has already immortalized himself in Penguins lore. His intermission meal has also become something of a meme, too. Stopping 17 shots to keep a clean sheet in triple overtime, Domingue lends his success to the almighty spicy pork and broccoli. [Post-Gazette]

News and notes from around the NHL...

It’s that time of year again where teams are looking to shake things up behind their benches. Here are ten options for potential head coaches heading into next season. [The Hockey News]