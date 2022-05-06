PensBurgh Podcast: A Crazy Game 1

The 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs are finally here. The Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers definitely got that message.

Tuesday night’s triple overtime classic featured so many twists and turns, it’s useless to list them all here. Igor Sheshterkin making 79 saves, Casey DeSmith leaving the game during sudden-death play, Louis Domingue’s improbable journey to hero, and so much more.

In addition, this week’s mailbag is absolutely massive, featuring 11 questions ranging from the now-infamous spicy pork and broccoli, to Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin’s futures, and potential dark horse players who could make an impact throughout this playoff run.

Enjoy this week’s episode and, as always, thank you for listening!

***

Intro/Outro music courtesy of: Sylendanna.

Track title - Online Now! & I Think Its The Way I Walk