Tristan Jarry back on ice prior to Game 3

One day after announcing their backup goalie would be out for the rest of the season, the Penguins welcomed back their starting goalie the morning of their gameday skate prior to Game 3 against the New York Rangers.

Tristan Jarry got some work on the ice today, for the first time since it’s believed he broke his foot in a game against the Islanders on April 14th, just over three weeks ago.

Here’s the video evidence to see him moving around in his crease pretty well, to the naked eye at least.

Tristan Jarry working on the ice before practice…. -DP pic.twitter.com/iZ2Z8coKl7 — AT&T SportsNet™ PIT (@ATTSportsNetPIT) May 7, 2022

Officially, Jarry is considered “day-to-day” by the Penguins — which as a reminder doesn’t necessarily mean he will be back in a matter of days, but that he will be continuously re-evaluated on a daily basis to see where he is at physically.

Prior to today, according to coach Mike Sullivan, Jarry has done all his rehab work off of the ice.

The organization’s third string goalie, Louis Domingue, is still expected to start Game 3 tonight after giving up five goals in a loss in Game 2. Jarry has not been ruled out for the entire series and could be back for Game 4 (Monday) or Game 5 (next Wednesday). Game 6, if necessary, would be next Friday and just over four weeks after when Jarry suffered his injury.

The Pens also had Rickard Rakell on the ice skating on his own prior to practice this morning. Rakell left Game 1 early after absorbing a big hit. He has skated for now the last two days.

Pittsburgh could be getting an important player tonight, as Jason Zucker has officially been deemed a “game time decision” by Sullivan. Zucker has been out of action since April 26th and could be in-line to make his playoff debut this year in Game 3.