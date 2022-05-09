On this date in Penguins history: Putting the Caps on the brink

13 years ago today, the Penguins were able to turn a 2-0 series deficit against Washington into a 3-2 series lead, putting the Caps on the brink of elimination.

It was a wild playoff series full of swings.

From Semyon Varlamov making dazzling saves, Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin trading hat trick performances, to overtime magic from Kris Letang, no lead was safe between the two teams.

The Pens didn’t have the best start to the series, trailing 2-0, but battled back and held serve at home, sending things back to Washington tied 2-2.

Just like the rest of the series, Game 5 would feature swings in scoring.

An early Penguins lead was quickly equalized by Ovechkin.

The Caps took a lead into the 3rd period, but the Pens answered quickly.

Matt Cooke gave the Pens a late lead in the 3rd, but Ovechkin again tied things up for the Caps.

For the 2nd time in 3 games, things went to overtime.

Enter Evgeni Malkin.

13 years later, and Evgeni Malkin is still providing playoff magic for the Penguins. What a series this was.