On this date in Penguins history: A great day for hockey in Pittsburgh

June 12th will forever be a great day for hockey when it comes to the city of Pittsburgh and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Of the three Stanley Cup championships the Penguins won in the current era of Pittsburgh hockey, two of those were won on this date — June 12th.

13 years ago today, on June 12th, 2009, the Penguins shocked the world by defeating the Red Wings in Detroit in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Max Talbot forever.

Seven years later and six years ago today, the Penguins returned to greatness with another Stanley Cup championship, also on the road, this time in San Jose, defeating the Sharks in Game 6 of the 2016 Cup Final.

“It’s a great day for hockey” may have been a phrase initially coined by Badger Bob Johnson, but the Penguins have continued to reinforce that message, and they definitely did so, multiple times, with June 12th forever holding a special place in Pittsburgh hockey history.