Pens Points: The Flyers could be back to Flyering again

Another summer Monday, and no real Penguin news again (any time now, Mr. Ron...). Anyways, here’s some hits and treats on a rather delightful news day here at Pensburgh.

The New York Headshots have finally and rightfully been eliminated from the playoffs, after hoodwinking, hurting and goalie’ing their way through almost three rounds. See ya, suckers! [NHL.com]

In more funny things happening to rivals, the Flyers are down to Barry Trotz and John Tortorella for their vacant head coaching job. Tough choice, let’s see how this plays out! After whining about the Penguins with the Rangers and Columbus, ol’ Torts just needs Philly and Washington to round out the Scumbag circuit. [Daily Faceoff]

Switching gears to the Stanley Cup Final, will Nazem Kadri (fresh off thumb surgery) be able to be a factor? [Mile High Hockey]

On the other side, a returning star center for Tampa is a lot more likely, with Brayden Point probable to return after missing all of the last two rounds for the Lightning. Great, just what they needed for a dynamic, game-breaking skilled forward.. [NHL.com]

For the first time in 20 years the Avs are back in the Stanley Cup Final. Doesn’t feel like it’s been that long, and also that they’ve been pretty good in the last 20 years, which just goes to show how difficult it is to make it, and why soaking the experience in is so important. [Mile High Hockey]

Could the next Stars coach be...Marc Savard? Betting odds have him as the favorite. [Defending Big D]

About time to get to know 2022 draft prospects. This ranking has a Swedish defender at No. 21, who “is a bruising, physical defender who stands at 6’5” and 225 pounds. He loves to engage opponents with shoulder and stick checks”. Is that something you might be interested in? [On the Forecheck]

Looking at the fit between free agent goalie Ville Husso and the Edmonton Oilers. [Copper n Blue]