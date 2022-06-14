Looking back on the Pens’ 2016 and 2017 Stanley Cup parades

Around this time in 2016 and 2017, the Penguins were parading through downtown Pittsburgh with the Stanley Cup and thousands of their friends.

The Pens’ Stanley Cup victory parade in 2016 set a record for the highest attendance at a Pittsburgh sports parade — but this feat would be outdone the following year.

When the team celebrated its Cup win in 2016, it seemed to be more about just enjoying the atmosphere and the celebration.

But in 2017, it was party time — for many of the players in attendance.

Here’s to remembering Olli Maatta’s big day at the parade.

And we can’t forget Justin Schultz’s infamous moment.

An estimated 650,000 fans attended the Pens’ parade in 2017, setting a new record, one year after an estimated 400,000 fans attended the 2016 parade.

Do you have a favorite moment from one of the two Cup parades during the back-to-back run?