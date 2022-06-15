2022 Stanley Cup Final Survey: who ya got?

The Stanley Cup Final starts tonight, and it is should be a very good one for the NHL and hockey fans. The past few years have seen a few underdog (or maybe less than great teams carried by good fortune and goaltending) make it to and lose in the championship round, but not this year.

Aside from poor Florida, what has to be considered the best two teams in the league have survived three rounds and now will face off for hockey immortality. On one side, Steven Stamkos leads a grizzled Tampa Bay Lightning team looking for dynasty status with a third straight Cup victory that would be unprecedented in the salary cap era. On the other end, Cole Harbour’s other favorite son Nathan MacKinnon will be looking to get to the top of the mountain and stake his claim as a champion with his loaded Colorado Avalanche group.

Should be a great matchup featuring two truly elite teams, but before the puck drops let’s take the temperature about how Pensburgh readers feel about the final series of hockey this season.

Poll Who do you hope wins the Stanley Cup Final? Tampa

Colorado

No preference vote view results 7% Tampa (21 votes)

89% Colorado (265 votes)

3% No preference (10 votes) 296 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who do you expect to actually win the Stanley Cup? Tampa

Colorado vote view results 24% Tampa (69 votes)

75% Colorado (213 votes) 282 votes total Vote Now

Poll How much of the SCF are you planning to watch? Appointment viewing, will watch all or most all of it

Will try to watch some of it, if free that night

Don’t plan on watching much, maybe a game or two at most

Will not watch any of it vote view results 29% Appointment viewing, will watch all or most all of it (80 votes)

47% Will try to watch some of it, if free that night (127 votes)

14% Don’t plan on watching much, maybe a game or two at most (39 votes)

8% Will not watch any of it (24 votes) 270 votes total Vote Now