Pens Points: Guess that’s why they’re called the Avalanche

Another week begins as we (still) await news of the Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang contracts....Free agency begins in just over two weeks..

Brian Dumoulin is on the ice in Pittsburgh rehabbing his knee after surgery, which is also leading to some quality time with his young son on the ice. [Penguins.com]

Some more wholesome moments with Evan Rodrigues and his little boys in a Father’s Day moment. [Penguins.com]

A congrats to Rickard Rakell, who became a father last week just in time for a first Father’s Day. [Instagram - Rickard Rakell]

The Colorado Avalanche took a 2-0 series lead by putting an emphatic 7-0 beating on Tampa on Saturday night. [Mile High Hockey]

The Avs are succeeding despite not having the best of goaltending this spring. [NBC Sports]

As if the Avalanche needed anymore good news, Nazem Kadri made the trip to Florida to be with the team and keep hopes alive he might be back in one of the next two games after suffering a broken thumb last round. [Twitter]

Colorado’s Darren Helm won a Stanley Cup 14 years ago in Pittsburgh with the Red Wings, but it’s been a long, hard road to get back to the top. [NHL.com]

Washington’s Nicklas Backstrom underwent a hip resurfacing procedure on Friday, in what could spell the end of his playing career. Other NHLers who have had this surgery have either been done (Ryan Kesler) or been out for a full year and then done not long after (Ed Jovanovski). Sad to see for Backstrom. Also, now Washington has a huge hole on their center depth chart and a lot of salary freed up with an LTIR trip..... [NBC Sports]

A season in review for perhaps a player to get more familiarized with in impending free agent Vincent Trocheck. [Canes Country]

Sad, contemplative Flyer fans are my favorite kind of Flyer fans, so an article titled “Accepting mediocrity in all its forms” is about as good as it gets. [Broad Street Hockey]

Oh yeah, dreams came true by the way in recent days when John Tortorella was officially named the Flyers’ new coach. [BSH]

Bill Haslam is in the process of buying the Nashville Predators. Hopefully he runs it as well as his brother Jimmy has done with the Cleveland Browns. [On the Forecheck]