Ten years later: Looking back at the 2012 NHL Draft

Ten years ago, the Penguins hosted the NHL Draft at PPG Paints Arena, sending some shockwaves around the hockey world in the process.

The 2012 NHL Draft featured a first-round full of talent, with dozens of players still being major key contributors on their teams today.

First-round picks like Hampus Lindholm, Morgan Rielly, Tomas Hertl, Tom Wilson, and Andrei Vasilevskiy contiue to thrive with the teams that they were drafted by.

A few first-round selections didn’t pan out at all, like Naul Yakupov and Griffin Reinhart.

Other first-round picks have been traded around the league, like Alex Galchenyuk, Mike Matheson, and Cody Ceci.

The Penguins had two first-round picks, neither of which are with the team anymore.

With the Penguins own pick in the draft, at #22, they selected Olli Maatta.

But the real shockwave of the first night of the draft came when the Penguins acquired the #8 pick.

In the leadup to the draft, there was heavy speculation that Jordan Staal was going to be traded, especially after the young center’s camp turned down what was reported to be a 10-year contract offer from the Penguins.

In the trade, the Penguins received the #8 pick and selected Derrick Pouliot. They also received Brandon Sutter and Brian Dumoulin.

The Penguins made several other quality selections in the 2012 Draft, picking Teddy Blueger in the 2nd round, and Oskar Sundqvist and Matt Murray in the 3rd round.

Ten years later, how would you rate the Penguins draft that year?

Many, myself included, still think the team should have drafted Filip Forsberg with the #8 pick. What do you think?