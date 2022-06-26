Pens Points: Summer time talks

Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final is tonight after the two-time defending champs dug deep to win on the road to keep their season alive on Friday night. A familiar face in Ondrej Palat played hero once again for Tampa. [NHL.com]

Is it time for the Penguins to clear a path for playing time for Pierre-Olivier Joseph? [Post-Gazette]

Best of luck to the Churchman (Kevin Czuczman), who spent 2017-21 in the Pittsburgh organization and 2021-22 with Minnesota’s AHL team. He has signed to play in Finland next season. [Tribune Review]

With Detroit needing to spend some money to get up to the cap floor, could they give Casey DeSmith a pay increase in free agency to be their backup goalie next year? Need and fit makes sense. [Winging it in Motown]

Over in Philly, Joel Farabee might be out for the start of next season after undergoing surgery. [Broad Street Hockey]

In other surgery news, Chris Kreider got his wrist cleaned up as well, but it shouldn’t be an issue for more than the next 2-4 weeks. [Blueshirt Banter]

Montreal assistant coach Luke Richardson is reportedly finalizing a deal to become the new head coach of the Chicago Blackhawks. [Habs Eyes on the Prize]

Barry Trotz’s next team: no team. The coach has turned down the Winnipeg Jets and has announced he won’t be coaching in 2022-23 as rumors of a transition to management continue. [Sportsnet]

The Predators want to sign Filip Forsberg for an eight-year contract, but negotiations have not found the right salary just yet. [NHL.com]

Among the players with “bigger contract than value” that teams might try to move this summer is Tyson Barrie up in Edmonton. [TSN.ca]

On the business side of things, sponsorship revenue is way, way up in the NHL (thanks gambling, jersey ads and other new streams) but the player’s escrow and owe to the NHL is still very large and it will remains years before the salary cap starts having meaningful increases again. [The Athletic $]

