Penguins Foundation distributes grant money to several local organizations

The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation recently distributed nearly $900,000 in grant money, including the largest grant the organization has given out in its history.

The grant money, totaling $887,060 was distributed to 61 local organizations, with the funding obtained via the proceeds of the 50/50 raffle held at Penguins home games during the past season.

“Year after year, we are amazed by the generosity of Penguins fans and their remarkable support of the 50/50 Raffle presented by BETRIVERS.COM, and this year was no different,” said Jim Britt, executive director of the Penguins Foundation. “Through this program, the Penguins Foundation is proud to award grants to over 61 organizations, all local to our region, and all with a particular emphasis on work within the Penguins Foundation four pillars of focus - Youth Hockey, Wellness, Education, and Community. As we strive to grow our game and harness the power of hockey, we congratulate these incredible community organizations and their diligent efforts to ensure that residents of Greater Pittsburgh are leading happier and healthier lives.”

Among the nearly $900,000 given out, $200,000 was given to the Braddock Carnegie Library Association.

Nine different hockey organizations received grants, supporting Blind Hockey, Special Hockey, Sled Hockey and Warrior Hockey.