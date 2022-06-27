 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Sidney Crosby on Cole Harbour’s other favorite son winning the Stanley Cup

What Sid had to say about the Nate Dogg joining him as a Stanley Cup champion

By Hooks Orpik
/ new
2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Six Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

As training partners, friends and television commercial co-stars, Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon have a special bond between each other. Not too many people can relate to being number one overall NHL picks and from the same place like the two Cole Harbour natives can.

Crosby was actively following along with Colorado’s run to the title, and staying in touch with MacKinnon during the stresses of the Stanley Cup Final that saw him struggle to score goals for a while during it. MacKinnon also harnessed some of the classic Sidney Crosby superstitious nature to take a good sign from the universe for getting a hotel room with “87” in it in Tampa the day before Game 6.

The upcoming parade and party in Cole Harbour was also already on the whole MacKinnon family’s minds just moments after winning the Cup. The MacKinnon’s have turned out to support the Crosby’s a few times now when Sid brought Lord Stanley back to Nova Scotia. This year, it’s tha Dogg’s turn.

Nathan’s father was on the same wave length.

Even during the broadcast in Canada, they of course had a second-hand reaction from Crosby to congratulate his good friend MacKinnon on the amazing career accomplishment.

Congrats to MacKinnon and what surely will be a fun day at some point this summer in Cole Harbour with two of the best in the world celebrating Nate Dogg’s turn at the top.

More From PensBurgh

Loading comments...