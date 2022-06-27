Sidney Crosby on Cole Harbour’s other favorite son winning the Stanley Cup

As training partners, friends and television commercial co-stars, Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon have a special bond between each other. Not too many people can relate to being number one overall NHL picks and from the same place like the two Cole Harbour natives can.

Crosby was actively following along with Colorado’s run to the title, and staying in touch with MacKinnon during the stresses of the Stanley Cup Final that saw him struggle to score goals for a while during it. MacKinnon also harnessed some of the classic Sidney Crosby superstitious nature to take a good sign from the universe for getting a hotel room with “87” in it in Tampa the day before Game 6.

Everyone can cross Nathan MacKinnon talking about how much he loves Sidney Crosby off their bingo cards pic.twitter.com/B92AfPzYqV — Hockey Players With Animals (And Other Chaos) (@animalsofhockey) June 27, 2022

The upcoming parade and party in Cole Harbour was also already on the whole MacKinnon family’s minds just moments after winning the Cup. The MacKinnon’s have turned out to support the Crosby’s a few times now when Sid brought Lord Stanley back to Nova Scotia. This year, it’s tha Dogg’s turn.

Nathan MacKinnon on Sidney Crosby, Stanley Cup parties:



"I've been the drunkest guy at two of his, so he better be drunk at mine. It's cool, I have my name engraved on the cup with 87, my idol, along with all the best players to ever play this game"#GoAvsGo | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/GKCXGaF5vA — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL News & Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) June 27, 2022

Nathan’s father was on the same wave length.

Graham MacKinnon (2nd on left), father of Nathan, is looking forward to the #StanleyCup parade in Cole Harbour ... and seeing Sidney Crosby’s father Troy there. The two are pals. “Troy’s the first person I’m inviting!” Graham said with a wry grin after being at a few of Sid’s. pic.twitter.com/duW0qa9ejB — Mike Zeisberger (@Zeisberger) June 27, 2022

Even during the broadcast in Canada, they of course had a second-hand reaction from Crosby to congratulate his good friend MacKinnon on the amazing career accomplishment.

Sidney Crosby’s reaction to Nathan MacKinnon winning the #StanleyCup. pic.twitter.com/f3EPUBoQtx — JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) June 27, 2022

Congrats to MacKinnon and what surely will be a fun day at some point this summer in Cole Harbour with two of the best in the world celebrating Nate Dogg’s turn at the top.