Pens Points: Hall of Fame class announced

Congrats to Roberto Luongo, Daniel Sedin, Henrik Sedin, Daniel Alfredsson, Riikka Salimen and the late Herb Carnegie who will make up November’s class of the Hockey Hall of Fame. [NHL.com]

Jaden Lindo was a Penguin draft pick whose playing career didn’t work out as plans, but is still making an impact in Pittsburgh off the ice. [Post Gazette]

Another former Penguin, Eric Tangradi, has a new post-playing job as well as the head coach at Shady Side Academy. [Tribune Review]

A little more about the interesting history and work of Teena Murray. Murray is in a new position to “oversee the hockey operations’ strength and conditioning staff, rehabilitation, sports science and medical staff”. [Penguins.com]

The Penguins are lobbying to try and host the All-Star game for the first time since 1990. The 2023 game is already spoken for (Panthers), so 2024 would be the earliest it could happen. Surely the NHL has to let Sidney Crosby be the hometown All-Star hero at some point! [The Athletic - $]

“Next year” finally came for Nathan MacKinnon. [NHL.com]

The Bruins have given general manager Don Sweeney a multi-year extension for...reasons. [Stanley Cup of Chowder]

Toronto has made their first off-season move by signing Timothy Liljegren to a two-year contract worth a $1.4 million cap hit. [Pension Plan Puppets]

Our SB Nation NHL 2022 mock draft has begun with the first few picks in. Our pick for the Penguins, at No. 21, will be released this Friday morning, we hope you’ll like it! Until then, catch up on the first few picks that happened yesterday:

#1- Montreal: Shane Wright [Habs Eyes on the Prize]

#2- New Jersey: Logan Cooley [All About the Jersey]

#3 - Arizona: Juraj Slafkovsky [Five for Howling]

#4 - Seattle: Simon Nemec [Davey Jones Lockerroom]

#5 - Philadelphia: David Jiricek [Broad Street Hockey]

#6 - Columbus: Cutter Gauthier [Jackets Cannon]

#7 - Ottawa: Joakim Kemell [Silver Seven Sens]