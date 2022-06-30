Penguins unveil 2022 pre-season schedule

As we wait to see whether or not Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang will return to the Pittsburgh Penguins for the 2022-23 season, the team has announced their pre-season schedule.

From the Penguins:

The Penguins will open up their six-game pre-season schedule with two split-squad games against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday, September 25. A 1:00 PM contest will be played at PPG Paints Arena while a 7:00 PM tilt will be held at Nationwide Arena. Pittsburgh’s pre-season schedule features six games - three at PPG Paints Arena and three on the road. Pre-season television and radio information will be released at a later date.

All in all, pretty standard fare for the team and the opponents they play against. The split-squad contests create an interesting dynamic. Two games on the same day. A great way for the coaches to see which young players are separating themselves from the rest of the pack in live, game action.

We’re 87 days away from the puck dropping on what’s sure to be an interesting if unofficial start to the 2022-23 campaign.