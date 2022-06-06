Pens Points: It’s Monday, and you know what that means

Here is what’s going on in the hockey world on your Monday. Unfortunately for the Penguins, it doesn’t seem like there is much movement or news on the negotiations with Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin. Will this be the week they get something done?

Nikita Kucherov had one goal and two assists (including a sick pass on the GWG) as Tampa got back in their series against New York yesterday. [TSN.ca]

Evander Kane has been suspended for one game after boarding Colorado’s Nazem Kadri on Saturday night. [NHL.com]

Kadri, who is believed to have a broken thumb from the incident, has already been ruled out for at least the rest of the series. [NHL.com]

The Hurricanes have a lot of decisions to make on some big free agents as well this summer. [Canes Country]

Up in Boston, the Bruins had a trio of defenders recently undergo surgeries, including Charlie MacAvoy who will be missing a large chunk of the beginning of next season. [Stanley Cup of Chowder]

Staying with the Bruins, Patrice Bergeron has won a record fifth Selke trophy for being the NHL’s top defensive forward. Sidney Crosby and Evan Rodrigues each received just one fifth place vote a piece for the only Penguin players to collect attention. [Stanley Cup of Chowder]

Chicago will have to figure out to do with talented but inconsistent Dylan Strome this summer with his impending restricted free agency. [Second City Hockey]

Mathieu Joseph, brother of Penguin prospect Pierre-Olivier, was traded from Tampa to Ottawa at the deadline and had the best stretch of his career with 12 points in 11 games down the stretch for the Senators. But what will he be able to do going forward? [Silver Seven Sens]

The Oilers are down 3 games to 0 in the Western Conference Final, but they are getting the benefit of playoff experience under coach Jay Woodcroft. [Copper ‘n Blue]