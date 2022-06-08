On this date in Penguins history: a Stanley Cup Final smackdown

It’s been nearly five years since the Penguins last won the Stanley Cup — and exactly five years since Pittsburgh smacked the Nashville Predators around en route to a Game 5 victory in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final.

The Penguins were coming off two straight losses in Nashville following the team’s two wins to kick off the series at home.

With the series tied 2-2, momentum was back up for grabs at PPG Paints Arena, and the Penguins wasted no time grabbing it and keeping it.

Justin Schultz, Bryan Rust, and Evgeni Malkin all found the back of the net in the opening period of the game.

Unlike Game 1, where the Penguins let a three goal lead dwindle away, Pittsburgh kept their foot on the gas, with Conor Sheary, Phil Kessel, and Ron Hainsey adding goals in the 2nd period.

Ron Hainsey’s goal was particularly memorable, mainly because it’s Ron Hainsey we’re talking about, but also because of the way he maneuvered around former Penguin James Neal.

This was the first of two shutouts in the series pitched by Penguins goalie Matt Murray, the second of which propelled the Penguins to Cup champions.