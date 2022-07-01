Penguins angling to re-sign Casey DeSmith

Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin have rightfully taken the spotlight when it comes to the Pittsburgh Penguins and their impending free agents. Two franchise stalwarts are seemingly at an impasse in contract negotiations as we inch closer to the start of unrestricted free agency.

Another position that has flown under the radar, however, is that of the goaltender position, and more specifically, who will be second fiddle to Tristan Jarry come October.

Since the 2017-18 season, Casey DeSmith has been something of a constant in the net. And if a new report is to be believed, GM Ron Hextall and company are trying to make sure the 30-year-old stays in the black-and-gold.

Per source, the #LetsGoPens are trying to sign G Casey DeSmith to a new contract. Not yet imminent, but two sides working at it. We’ll see if they get there in the next two weeks or less. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 30, 2022

DeSmith’s 2021-22 season can best be described as inconsistent, but not out of the norm when it comes to his career numbers.

The Rochester, New Hampshire native recently completed the third year of a three-year contract that carried a cap hit of $1.25 million.

DeSmith will not command a lot of money on the open market. A cheap, serviceable backup to play 25-35 games is what you’re asking for. This is Tristan Jarry’s team. And the Penguins were (potentially) a healthy Tristan Jarry away from making a legitimate run through the 2021-22 postseason.

At the very least, if the Jarry/DeSmith tandem does return, the Marc-Andre Fleury reunion tour is postponed... for at least one more season.

What do you think? Do you like the idea of Casey DeSmith returning to Pittsburgh? Would you rather sign another veteran backup in free agency?