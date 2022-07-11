NHL Free Agency: Kicking off a pivotal week for the Penguins

It’s going to be a big week for the Penguins.

Several decisions are going to be made by the team, mostly in terms of free agency.

#NHL Critical Dates

Mon. July 11, 5pm ET: Qualifying offers due to RFAs.

Tues. July 12: RFAs can be contacted for off. sheet discussion.

Tues. 5pm: 1st buyout window closes.

Tues. 11:59pm: UFAs lose ability to re-sign for 8 yrs.

Wed. July 13, 12noon: UFA/RFA signing period opens. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 10, 2022

The tumultuous week will get started as early as this evening, as all qualifying offers for restricted agents are required to be made.

Monday - July 11th - 5:00 p.m. - Qualifying offers due to RFA’s

Kasperi Kapanen and Danton Heinen are the only two RFA’s at the NHL level for the Penguins, with a number of players at the AHL level who could be given qualifying offers.

I would expect both players to be qualified, as Heinen’s QO would be $1.1M and Kasperi Kapanen’s would be $840,000 (thanks Kyle Dubas for structuring a low base salary in year 3 of the contract.)

Tuesday - July 12th - RFA’s can be contacted for offer sheet discussions

Tuesday - July 12th - 5:00 p.m. - 1st buyout window closes

Tuesday could be a busy day around the league but I wouldn't expect anything out of Pittsburgh. Offer sheets for RFA’s shouldn’t affect the Penguins on either end of the spectrum. I don’t see any situations for buyouts either.

Tuesday - July 12th - 11:59pm: UFA’s lose ability to re-sign for 8 yrs

Same story here as above. Maybe some 8-year deal will go out to players, but if any of those happen in Pittsburgh (Malkin, Rakell, Rodrigues, Boyle, Beaulieu, Domingue are the Pens UFA’s), someone in management should be fired.

Wednesday - July 13th - 12:00 p.m.: UFA/RFA signing period opens

This is where things could get interesting. The Malkin Situation is the elephant in the room. Presumably, the Penguins shouldn’t be making any plans for signings unless or until they know the status of whether Malkin will be re-signed or not.

If he does re-sign, they should have a good idea of what that number on the cap looks like and could make some moves around that, but if he doesn’t re-sign and decides to test the market, the cap situation will look much different and, oh yeah, the Pens will also have to find what one will want to try and call a replacement for Malkin that won’t actually be a replacement.

Buckle up and stay woke for fake Twitter accounts. It’s Silly Season.