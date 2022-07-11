Report: Evgeni Malkin to test free agent market

For the first time in his career, Evgeni Malkin is set to become an unrestricted free agent, and it appears the veteran center is going to dip his toe into the open market and test the waters.

According to Darren Dreger, Malkin has decided to go to the open market when free agency opens on Wednesday.

Breaking: Sources say Evgeni Malkin has decided to go to the open market on Wednesday. Malkin has never been a free agent before and wants to see what his options are. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 11, 2022

Dreger says “Malkin has never been a free agent before and wants to see what his options are.”

In recent days, it’s been reported that the Penguins camp and Malkin’s camp are getting closer to making a deal to extend Malkin’s contract with the Penguins, but the timeline is getting tight with free agency set to kick off in less than 48 hours.

Penguins have at least shown some willingness to what a 4-year deal for Evgeni Malkin could look like after weekend talks. More here in update to Josh’s previous story:https://t.co/np7qE2xo1b — Rob Rossi (@Real_RobRossi) July 11, 2022

One has to wonder how much of this is a true “testing” of the market, and how much this could be Malkin’s agent and representatives looking to force the Penguins’ hand, as it has been stated he does want to remain in Pittsburgh.

Buckle up.