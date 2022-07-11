 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Evgeni Malkin to test free agent market

It’s still unclear whether the Penguins will re-sign Malkin or not.

By Mike Darnay
/ new
New York Rangers v Pittsburgh Penguins - Game Six Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

For the first time in his career, Evgeni Malkin is set to become an unrestricted free agent, and it appears the veteran center is going to dip his toe into the open market and test the waters.

According to Darren Dreger, Malkin has decided to go to the open market when free agency opens on Wednesday.

Dreger says “Malkin has never been a free agent before and wants to see what his options are.”

In recent days, it’s been reported that the Penguins camp and Malkin’s camp are getting closer to making a deal to extend Malkin’s contract with the Penguins, but the timeline is getting tight with free agency set to kick off in less than 48 hours.

One has to wonder how much of this is a true “testing” of the market, and how much this could be Malkin’s agent and representatives looking to force the Penguins’ hand, as it has been stated he does want to remain in Pittsburgh.

Buckle up.

More From PensBurgh

Loading comments...