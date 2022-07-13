Penguins bring back Josh Archibald on one-year deal

The Pittsburgh Penguins dipped back in the free agent pool to sign forward Josh Archibald to a one-year contract.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed forward Josh Archibald to a one-year contract, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall.

The contract runs through the 2022-23 season and carries an average annual value of $900,000.

The 2017 Stanley Cup champion is returning to Pittsburgh, the team that drafted him in the sixth round (174th overall) in the 2011 NHL Draft, for his second tour of duty. The 29-year old recorded three goals in 14 regular-season games with Pittsburgh from 2015-18, plus added one goal in 10 postseason games.

The 5-foot-10, 176-pound forward has spent the last three seasons with the Edmonton Oilers. In 2021-22, Archibald recorded one assist in eight games, and tacked on one assist in 13 playoff games. In 243 career NHL games, he has recorded 39 goals, 32 assists and 71 points split between Edmonton, Arizona and Pittsburgh. He has also registered two points (1G-1A) in 24 career playoff games.

Archibald’s best NHL season came in 2018-19 with the Coyotes when he recorded career highs across the board in games played (68), goals (12), assists (10) and points (22).