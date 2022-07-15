PensBurgh Podcast: Recapping 2022 free agency, contract extensions, and more

Since the last PensBurgh Podcast episode hit your ears, the Pittsburgh Penguins’ offseason saga has been entertaining, to say the least.

Given the developments of recent days, Garrett and Robbie are reconvening for a special offseason edition of the show.

This week on the show, we are talking about the significant contract extensions. The band is back together for one final ride. Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, and Sidney Crosby will, in all likelihood, end their careers together in the black-and-gold.

The 2022 free agency period has officially opened, and the Penguins were rather active on day one, with more moves reportedly on the way. Robbie and Garrett sit down to talk about the recent transactions, and whether or not these players will be solid additions to Pittsburgh’s organization.

And finally, the Penguins recently selected defenseman, Owen Pickering, with their first-round draft choice, which has been a rarity in the Crosby-Malkin era. The two hosts touch on the Penguins’ 2022 draft class and discuss which players might have a shot of contributing to the next generation of Penguins hockey.

Enjoy this week’s episode and, as always, thank you for listening!

***

Intro/Outro music courtesy of Sylendanna.

Track title - Online Now! & I Think Its The Way I Walk