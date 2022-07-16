Penguins trade Mike Matheson to Montreal in deal that includes Jeff Petry

The Pittsburgh Penguins are putting in work on a Saturday. Just hours after trading John Marino to New Jersey, the Pens are back at it. This time, reports are coming in fast and furious that defender Jeff Petry from Montreal is headed to Pittsburgh.

According to Frank Seravalli, the Pens are also getting forward Ryan Poehling and will be sending Mike Matheson and a draft pick up to Montreal.

Hearing #Habs are trading Jeff Petry and Ryan Poehling to #pens in exchange for Mike Matheson and a draft pick.@DailyFaceoff — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 16, 2022

UPDATE: The Canadiens have officially announced the deal. The Pens are sending a fourth round pick and Matheson to Montreal for Petry and Poehling.

The Canadiens have traded Jeff Petry and Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/71Iu11Itmv — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 16, 2022

Petry, 34, has three more seasons remaining on a $6.25 million cap hit and is a right shot defender. Matheson, the main piece going back, has five more years at $4.875 million.

Jeff Petry, traded to PIT, is a veteran offensive defenceman who loves to shoot the puck and scores quite often. Decent transition player and a strong rush defender. Keep him off the powerplay. #LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/L6FJHuie7Q — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 16, 2022

Petry should be a great player for the Pens in the second pair role that Marino just vacated.

Overall, the Pittsburgh blueline has been completely re-shaped, and it might not even be done yet. The team still has too many players and not enough spots, with arguably nine NHL caliber defenders around in Petry, Kris Letang, Jan Rutta, Chad Ruhwedel and Mark Friedman on the right side and Brian Dumoulin, Marcus Pettersson, Ty Smith and Pierre-Olivier Joseph on the left.

What will be next? We’ll see. It’s been a very busy day for the Penguins, and at this rate, who knows if they are done.