Pens Points: On the road to Las Cruces

Welcome to the weekend! Let’s check out what is going on in the hockey world this hot summer day.

3Ice, an ice hockey league with three players at a time, is coming to Pittsburgh today and will be down at PPG Paints Arena! Ryan Malone is playing along with some others with local ties for a league that’s been getting some good reviews during these hot summer months. [Penguins.com]

Teddy Blueger is picking up coaching tips from NFL tight end George Kittle, who is having some fun coaching in Minnesota’s legendary summer pro pickup league. [NHL.com]

The Wilkes-Barre Penguins have announced their 72-game 2022-23 regular season schedule if that tickles your fancy to pre-plan a trip out to the Eastern side of the state. [WBS Penguins]

Matthew Tkachuk has reportedly told Calgary he’s not going to sign long-term with them and listed some teams that he would that they could trade him to. His hometown St. Louis Blues are favorites to be the landing spot. [St Louis Game Time]

The future of the Flames hinges on how the Tkachuk situation plays out. Lots of pressure there after losing Johnny Gaudreau as well. [Sportsnet]

Goal scoring dynamo and fashion icon Patrik Laine is staying in Columbus after signing a four-year contract yesterday. [Jackets Cannon]

Rumors say that Samuel Girard might be on the move, but don’t count on it. [Mile High Hockey]

Can a hockey team improve 30+ points in one season? The Devils will be trying in order to get back into the playoff picture. [All About the Jersey]

Ok, so I’m not really on the road to Las Cruces, but this song is stuck in my head and it seemed like as good of a title as any for today’s notes.