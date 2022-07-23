 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pens Points: On the road to Las Cruces

Weekend news and notes around the Pens and NHL

By Hooks Orpik
Pittsburgh Penguins v Calgary Flames

Welcome to the weekend! Let’s check out what is going on in the hockey world this hot summer day.

3Ice, an ice hockey league with three players at a time, is coming to Pittsburgh today and will be down at PPG Paints Arena! Ryan Malone is playing along with some others with local ties for a league that’s been getting some good reviews during these hot summer months. [Penguins.com]

Teddy Blueger is picking up coaching tips from NFL tight end George Kittle, who is having some fun coaching in Minnesota’s legendary summer pro pickup league. [NHL.com]

The Wilkes-Barre Penguins have announced their 72-game 2022-23 regular season schedule if that tickles your fancy to pre-plan a trip out to the Eastern side of the state. [WBS Penguins]

Matthew Tkachuk has reportedly told Calgary he’s not going to sign long-term with them and listed some teams that he would that they could trade him to. His hometown St. Louis Blues are favorites to be the landing spot. [St Louis Game Time]

The future of the Flames hinges on how the Tkachuk situation plays out. Lots of pressure there after losing Johnny Gaudreau as well. [Sportsnet]

Goal scoring dynamo and fashion icon Patrik Laine is staying in Columbus after signing a four-year contract yesterday. [Jackets Cannon]

Rumors say that Samuel Girard might be on the move, but don’t count on it. [Mile High Hockey]

Can a hockey team improve 30+ points in one season? The Devils will be trying in order to get back into the playoff picture. [All About the Jersey]

