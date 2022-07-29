Pens Points: New Jerseys

Here are some new Pens Points for this Friday morning...

Danton Heinen's recent contract signing will see the player earn $100,000 less than he made during last year’s campaign, even after an impressive 18-goal season. While the free agent market has cooled considerably in recent days, the deal is nothing but a positive for the cash-strapped Pittsburgh Penguins. [PensBurgh]

Some prospect news was broken yesterday. The Penguins will hold a rookie camp for the organization’s prospects from September 15-20 at the team’s Cranberry facility. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

One of the bigger news items from yesterday revolved around the future of the NHL’s uniform supplier. It was announced that Adidas, the current uniform supplier, will end its partnership with the league following the 2023-24 season. [ESPN]

Former Ottawa Senator, Bobby Ryan, has been very public about his struggles with alcohol addiction. Following an arrest at a Tennessee airport just days ago, Ryan came out to thank fans for their support as he continues on his road to recovery. [People]

The San Jose Sharks will officially retire Patrick Marleau’s No. 12 jersey on February 25, 2023, making him the first player in franchise history to have his jersey retired. Long live the Pittsburgh Penguins legend. [Sportsnet]

The New York Rangers have signed Kaapo Kakko to a two-year contract extension. [Blueshirt Banter]