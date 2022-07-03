 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Looking back at Cup champion Jack Johnson’s best Penguins moments

Congratulations to the former Penguins defenseman.

By Julia Stumbaugh
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning
Former Penguins defenseman Jack Johnson lifts the Stanley Cup at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022.
The Penguins just paid Jack Johnson $1.67 million to win the Stanley Cup.

On June 26, 21 months after the Penguins removed him from their roster, Johnson won with the Colorado Avalanche during the third season of the Penguins’ six-year commitment to buying him out.

Who knows where he’ll go next season, when the Penguins are paying him $1.9 million to not be a Penguin?

Technically, this is not the first time the Penguins have paid a player to win the championship with another team. In June 2006, the Penguins bought out goaltender Sebastien Caron, who then played one regular-season game with the Cup-winning Ducks in 2007.

But this one is a special case. Caron, despite being on the ice for the championship group photo, did not meet the requirements to get his name engraved on the Stanley Cup. Johnson, who played 74 games with the Avalanche in the 2021-22 regular season and added another 13 in the playoffs, will certainly add his name to the chalice.

Game 5 - Ottawa Senators v Anaheim Ducks
Former Penguins goaltender Sebastien Caron lifts the Stanley Cup on June 6, 2007.
Johnson’s time in Pittsburgh drew plenty of criticism from fans. But in honor of the Colorado Cup win, let’s look back on some of Johnson’s best moments with the Penguins.

Nov. 7, 2018: Johnson sends a snappy cross-slot pass to Crosby

JJ carrying Sid— what else is new?

March 19, 2019: Johnson saves the day in OT

Backup goaltender JJ stops the puck in OT against the Hurricanes.

Sept. 16, 2019: Johnson dons the ‘A’

Johnson steps up into a leadership role during a preseason game.

Dec. 14, 2019: Johnson whacks in a bouncing puck

Maybe he learned about baseball goals from his old friend Sid.

Jan. 19, 2020: Johnson slams a shorthanded slap shot home from the left side

Alex Ovechkin, who?

And it was on the penalty kill, too.

And here, take some hits:

And, of course, never forget Johnson got the primary assist on an early goal of the year candidate from 2018-19. (There may or may not have also been some help provided by Sidney Crosby.)

Congratulations, JJ!

