Looking back at Cup champion Jack Johnson’s best Penguins moments

The Penguins just paid Jack Johnson $1.67 million to win the Stanley Cup.

On June 26, 21 months after the Penguins removed him from their roster, Johnson won with the Colorado Avalanche during the third season of the Penguins’ six-year commitment to buying him out.

Who knows where he’ll go next season, when the Penguins are paying him $1.9 million to not be a Penguin?

With 3 years remaining Jack Johnson's contract, a buyout will span 6 years. The buyout details are as follows:



2020-21 cap hit: $1.67M

2021-22: $1.67M

2022-23: $1.9M

2023-24: $917k

2024-25: $917k

2025-26: $917khttps://t.co/6WnCAqArhp https://t.co/CUDHNEDTOe pic.twitter.com/NAiGObcJGI — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) October 5, 2020

Technically, this is not the first time the Penguins have paid a player to win the championship with another team. In June 2006, the Penguins bought out goaltender Sebastien Caron, who then played one regular-season game with the Cup-winning Ducks in 2007.

But this one is a special case. Caron, despite being on the ice for the championship group photo, did not meet the requirements to get his name engraved on the Stanley Cup. Johnson, who played 74 games with the Avalanche in the 2021-22 regular season and added another 13 in the playoffs, will certainly add his name to the chalice.

Johnson’s time in Pittsburgh drew plenty of criticism from fans. But in honor of the Colorado Cup win, let’s look back on some of Johnson’s best moments with the Penguins.

Nov. 7, 2018: Johnson sends a snappy cross-slot pass to Crosby

JJ carrying Sid— what else is new?

A heads up pass from Jack Johnson, a typical Sid one-timer and the @penguins strike first on Veterans Appreciation Night presented by @NavyFederal. #WNH pic.twitter.com/6cbV51NaIS — NHL (@NHL) November 8, 2018

March 19, 2019: Johnson saves the day in OT

Backup goaltender JJ stops the puck in OT against the Hurricanes.

Jack Johnson gets an honorary membership in the Goaltender's Union for this stellar pad save. pic.twitter.com/VdxIoKdkri — InGoal Magazine (@InGoalMedia) March 20, 2019

Sept. 16, 2019: Johnson dons the ‘A’

Johnson steps up into a leadership role during a preseason game.

Bryan Rust and Jack Johnson are wearing the 'A' tonight vs. Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/yYXHoBo5YS — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) September 16, 2019

Dec. 14, 2019: Johnson whacks in a bouncing puck

Maybe he learned about baseball goals from his old friend Sid.

Jan. 19, 2020: Johnson slams a shorthanded slap shot home from the left side

Alex Ovechkin, who?

And it was on the penalty kill, too.

Let's see that Jack Johnson goal one more time. pic.twitter.com/9jcVbEmjCe — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 19, 2020

And here, take some hits:

Jack Johnson is the #Penguins leader in hits and blocks pic.twitter.com/EcmwfSxxTt — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) October 28, 2018

Jack Johnson with a huge hit on Brown. pic.twitter.com/NoFkNhOg4U — Flintor (@TheFlintor) February 3, 2019

And, of course, never forget Johnson got the primary assist on an early goal of the year candidate from 2018-19. (There may or may not have also been some help provided by Sidney Crosby.)

Congratulations, JJ!