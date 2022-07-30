On this date in Penguins history: Sidney Crosby’s draft day

It’s been 17 years since the Penguins drafted Sidney Crosby with the first overall pick in the 2005 NHL Draft.

It will forever go down as one of the best and most important days in franchise history.

After winning a draft lottery to gain the 1st overall pick in the draft, the Penguins selected Crosby, to the surprise of no one, and that was the start of a new wave of hockey in Pittsburgh.

In the 17 years since that day, the Penguins have been one of, if not the most successful organization in the league, winning the Stanley Cup three times with wins in 2009, 2016, and 2017.

The Penguins also had a Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2008 and an Eastern Conference Final appearance in 2013.

On an individual note, Crosby has registered dozens of top accolades, from MVP’s to scoring titles to gold medals to Richard trophies and Conn Smythe trophies.

Needless to say, July 30th is a great day for hockey.