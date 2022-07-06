Dana Heinze announces retirement after 30+ years in professional hockey

A longtime Penguins staple is stepping away from professional hockey and retiring.

Penguins head equipment manager Dana Heinze has announced he’s moving on and into his next chapter of life after 33 years.

Heinze, who has been with the Penguins organization since 2006, was part of all three Stanley Cup victories in this era of Pittsburgh Hockey.

After more than 30 years working as an equipment manager in professional hockey, Dana Heinze is looking toward "the next journey". https://t.co/aItVBcn1cD — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 5, 2022

He joined the organization after winning a Stanley Cup with Tampa Bay in 2004, after working his way through the AHL and the East Coast Hockey League.

Heinze was entrusted to get his portion of the hockey operations department up and running by former GM Ray Shero, and it’s safe to say he accomplished his mission.

In an interview with Penguins team reporter Michele Crechiolo, Heinze joked that he “won’t miss all of the plane rides that come with traveling with an NHL team, as he’s always been terrified of flying, but he will miss the people he traveled with.”

The Penguins plan to honor Heinze at PPG Paints Arena sometime next season.