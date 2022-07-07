NHL Draft Day: How and Where to Watch, Start Time, Who to Know and More

Welcome to draft day! Here’s an information post about things to know about the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

When does the draft start? 7:00pm (eastern) tonight for the first round...Rounds 2-7 will begin at tomorrow at 11:00am

Where to watch: For tonight, in America you can watch on ESPN. You can also stream on ESPN+. In Canada, Sportsnet and TVA Sports will have you covered....Tomorrow’s action will be switch over to NHL Network.

Where: The draft this year is in Montreal, which should be fun. Especially as fate would have it, it’s the Canadiens who own the first overall pick (and might have some drama about just exactly which player that they take!)

But when do the Penguins make some picks? The Pens are scheduled to pick with No. 21 tonight. Due to the Rickard Rakell trade, Pittsburgh does not have a second round pick - it has been sent to Anaheim. Due to the 2021 Jeff Carter trade, the Kings have the Pens’ third round pick.

The complete list Pittsburgh selections, barring trades is as follows:

Round 1: Pick 21

Round 4: Pick 118

Round 5: Pick 150

Round 6: Pick 182

Round 7: Pick 214

All spots are currently the normal Pens’ picks, they do not currently have any other team’s selections this year.

Are there any Pittsburgh connections in the draft? There are! Logan Cooley, from West Mifflin, is a center with the US National Development team. Cooley is considered one of the draft’s very best prospects and will almost certainly be drafted in the top-5 picks tonight, possibly as high as No. 2 or No. 3.

What is the draft order? To save space, here’s a graphic for tonight’s first round. Please note that pick No. 19 has been moved from Los Angeles to Minnesota as part of the recent Kevin Fiala trade.

Who should I know about for the Penguins to pick? With the unpredictable nature of the NHL draft, one could probably list 21 at least somewhat possible draft picks for the Pens at pick 21. Draft rankings are that variable and a lot depends on what happens in the first 20 picks prior to Pittsburgh getting up there. However, here are some names to know that either would seem like potential picks that make sense for what Ron Hextall and company might actually do:

Owen Pickering, LHD (WHL): Pickering is a fast-rising defensive prospect who has grown to 6’4” and has seen his draft stock soar. He profiles with a lot of similarities to a fellow WHL defenseman of about a decade ago in Travis Sanheim, who was drafted by Hextall in the first round.

Rutger McGroarty, Winger (US): A captain, a leader, a player already with decent size (6’1”, 204 pounds) that tries hard and thrives from going to the net and scoring from in tight. He could be a complimentary winger to more skilled players on a middle-line.

Reid Schaefer, Winger (WHL): Haven’t profiled him, but Schaefer is a player that stands out. He’s already huge at 6’3 and 213 pounds. He scored well in the WHL and was a great playoff player. He’s physical and a type of new-age power forward. If he’s tapped into more of his offensive potential and scoring will come with him up the ranks, this could be an impact draftee, and one sure to catch the Pens’ eyes for a team that wants to get bigger and stronger.

Lane Hutson, LHD (US): He’s small but super-skilled. The same bone scans that Jake Guentzel got that said he would end up at 5’11 (accurate) also say Hutson will be 5’11. Still on the small end, but his skating, vision and hockey IQ could make him an electric defender in the Torey Krug mold.

Ryan Chesley, RHD (US): Fits a need in a major way as a right shot defender. Already good sized (almost 6’1, over 200 pounds). Excellent defensive defender, great skater. All around just solid in every respect. Might not have huge offensive upside, but doesn’t carry a lot of risk as a bust either.