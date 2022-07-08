2022 NHL Draft: Pittsburgh Penguins select goalie Sergey Murashov in the fourth round

The Penguins used their fourth round pick, just the second one they have made so far, at No. 118 to select goalie Sergey Murashov. Murashov is out of the Yaroslav system in Russia.

Pittsburgh is a system that needs a lot of players, and goalie is arguably the only place they were well-stocked, yet they chose to add another. Fourth round territory in the NHL is officially venturing into “wait and see” long-shot type of an area, where teams might as well select the best player possible on the board and hope it pays off.

The 2022 draft was considered weak among goalies, only four were selected before the Penguins picked Murashov at No. 118. Murashov was only ranked the #7 in European goalies by NHL Central Scouting, but clearly Pittsburgh saw something they liked.

In the Russian junior league, he played 41 games with a 2.49 GAA and .927 goals save percentage in 2021-22.