Evgeni Malkin’s Lion King cake continues unmatched trend

It was Evgeni Malkin’s birthday on Sunday and the lifetime Penguin celebrated the day as only he can by having what else but a Lion King themed cake. Well, make that a Lion King themed cake with Rafiki holding up a fourth Stanley Cup, to be exact.

A fourth Stanley Cup is coming for #71. He called it! pic.twitter.com/yNORJgKbBh — Pittsburgh Clothing Company (@PGHClothingCo) August 1, 2022

Geno’s wife and brother shared these gems on IG. I don’t know how we’re going to top Rafiki holding up the Cup moving forward, but I guess we’re going to have to try.

The hidden message is that Malkin wants another Cup and also that his son Nikita probably has a lot of power in the “what the family gets for birthday cakes” decision making.

Thus, a stretch but another chapter added to Evgeni Malkin greeting animals over the years. And possibly the worst excuse yet, but in his relative old age, at least the lions that he is now hanging out with these days aren’t alive?

Whether it’s Malkin checking out some penguins, what looks to be at least a 50-foot whale in the open ocean, goats, fish, birds, cats, dolphins, a big ass snake or camels, the picture voyage of Malkin and animals over the years remains undefeated. And I don’t even know why you’re still reading this and not already clicking on the links above.

Now you can add a Lion King cake to the mix. And maybe Malkin will be looking next summer about introducing that fourth Stanley Cup to some new friends.