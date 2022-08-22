 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jake Guentzel left outside Top 10 of best wingers in NHL in new ranking by NHL Network

The Penguins winger continued to be underrated by many.

By Mike Darnay
NHL: MAY 13 Playoffs Round 1 Game 6 - Rangers at Penguins Photo by Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In a new set of rankings of the best wingers in the NHL released by the NHL Network, Jake Guentzel finds himself outside the Top 10, something Penguins fans may find hard to believe.

The NHL Network released it’s new “Top 20 Wings Right Now” list and the rankings are as follows:

  1. Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
  2. Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning
  3. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild
  4. Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs
  5. Jonathan Huberdeau, Calgary Flames
  6. Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche
  7. Johnny Gaudreau, Columbus Blue Jackets
  8. Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers
  9. Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins
  10. Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks
  11. David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins
  12. Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers
  13. Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets
  14. Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh Penguins
  15. Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars
  16. Chris Kreider, New York Rangers
  17. Alex DeBrincat, Ottawa Senators
  18. Gabriel Landeskog, Colorado Avalanche
  19. Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators
  20. Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights

Coming off of a 40-goal campaign, one might except Guentzel to be rated a bit higher. I don’t think anyone expects Guentzel to be rated higher than players like Alex Ovechkin, who scored 50 goals at 36 years old, or Nikita Kucherov, who continues to be one of the best wingers in the league.

Where I find the rankings questionable are where Guentzel sits behind players like Patrick Kane, who scored 26 goals last year.

Sure, goals aren’t the be-all, end-all when it comes to wingers, but scoring goals is the main basis of their play, whereas for centers, it’s a combination of goal-scoring and playmaking.

Would you have ranked Guentzel higher than 14th? Who would you rank below him?

