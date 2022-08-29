Kris Letang ranked #6 on NHL Network’s list of top defensemen

Even after 16 years in the NHL, Kris Letang is still being recognized as one of the top talents when it comes to his fellow defensemen around the league.

The NHL Network is spending the offseason highlighting the top 20 players at each position, and when it comes to blue liners, Kris Letang has cracked the Top 10.

Letang is ranked #6 behind Conn Smythe Trophy and Stanley Cup winner Cale Makar, three recent Norris Trophy winners in Victor Hedman, Roman Josi, and Adam Fox, and Bruins standout Charlie McAvoy.

Letang is coming off a career high point total last season, registering 68 points in 78 games, one higher than his previous total of 77 points, which came during the 2015-16 season.

He recently inked a new 6-year deal with the Penguins worth $36.6 million this offseason, all but ensuring he will be a Penguin for life, as the deal will run through 2027-28, when Letang will be 41 years old.

Do you think this list is right on the money for where Letang should be ranked?