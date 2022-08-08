Sidney Crosby celebrates 35th birthday

I think it’s safe to say that Sid is no longer the ‘kid’ — having celebrated turning 35 years old yesterday.

It sure doesn’t feel like Crosby will be entering his 18th year in the NHL, but as we all know and as it has been well documented, Father Time is undefeated and has never posted an ‘L.’

While Crosby’s best years are behind him, the 35-year-old captain still brings the heat and just a shred of doubt being thrown his way is usually all it takes to keep him ramped up at high speed.

Take a look here at the NHL celebrating Crosby’s five best plays from last season.

We're celebrating Sidney Crosby's birthday by counting down his top five plays of 2021-22! pic.twitter.com/B8kHeFQQmF — NHL (@NHL) August 7, 2022

While we don’t enjoy celebrating lowlights, it’s hard not to think of Crosby’s birthday from 2 years ago, when the Penguins were eliminated from the qualifying round of the 2020 playoffs while in the Toronto bubble.

You ruined my birthday https://t.co/5JOH9zU48W — Habs Chronicle (@HabsChronicle) August 7, 2020

It wasn't Crosby’s nor the Penguins’ finest hour, on what will all but certainly be Sid’s only chance at winning a game on his birthday.

With the band back together and the Pens having signed Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin to new deals and the team having shuffled things around on the blue line, what do you think the team’s chances are of running it back this year?