Pens Points: Rookie camp is underway

Here are your Pens Points for this Friday morning...

As Pittsburgh Penguins’ rookie camp gets underway and preseason begins just nine days from now, several players from the organization have descended on the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry to hone their game. Here’s a look at some of the names at this year’s camp. [PensBurgh]

Three forwards from the aforementioned camp have a semi-realistic chance at cracking the opening night roster. [Post-Gazette]

It’s been a hot rumor all summer long and is all but confirmed at this point, but it looks like the infamous “Robo Penguin” jersey design will be hitting store shelves and ice rinks in the not-so-distant future. [The Athletic $$$]

Forward Valtteri Puustinen’s goals are easy to understand. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The home of the Calgary Flames, the Scotiabank Saddledome, also known as the NHL’s oldest Canadian building and one of the oldest arenas in the league, is reportedly starting to fall apart. [Yahoo]

Here’s a look at five names that should be in the mix for the 2023 Jack Adams Award at season’s end, including one familiar face. [The Hockey News]

Several big-name Canadian NHL stars have weighed in on the Hockey Canada allegations that have cast a dark cloud over the sport’s national governing body since the summer began. [CBC]

Jack Eichel is ready to redeem himself and strike it big in Sin City. [The Hockey News]

Whether you love ‘em, hate ‘em, or are indifferent, jersey patches are here to stay (and no, before you cry out, NHL players aren’t going to become big walking billboards with advertisements plastered all over the uniform). Here’s a look at what patch each team is wearing. [Yahoo]