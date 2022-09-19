Jake Guentzel and Kris Letang included in NHL Network’s Top 50 player rankings

As the NHL Network continues its supremely popular list of rankings of the best players across the NHL at their various positions, it is now in the process of releasing an overall list of the Top 50 players.

So far, two Penguins players have cracked the list, with Kris Letang coming in at #36 overall and Jake Guentzel coming in at #34 overall.

Almost halfway through our #NHLTopPlayers countdown!



What do you think so far? pic.twitter.com/reqxiyGVDE — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) September 18, 2022

Earlier this offseason, the network’s rankings included Top 20 Centers, Top 20 Wingers, and Top 20 defensemen.

In those rankings, Malkin landed as the 18th best center, while Crosby was selected as the 5th best center.

Guentzel was ranked the 14th best winger, and Letang was ranked the 6th best defenseman.

It’s unclear where Crosby and Malkin may fall on the overall Top 50 list.

Do you think Guentzel’s and Letang’s rankings are fair? Do you think Malkin will make the Top 30?