Penguins players make special deliveries to season ticket holders

It was a day full of special deliveries in the Pittsburgh area as players from the Penguins stopped in at homes to give tickets to season ticket holders.

The Penguins’ social media team helped document all of the visits as each player stopped in with fans, delivered tickets, posed for photos, signed autographs, and more.

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby even helped one North Hills student with his ‘prom-posal.’

How could you say no? pic.twitter.com/Gvf2n7ZaOF — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) September 19, 2022

Of course she said yes. As the Penguins said so succinctly, how could you say no?

The Penguins have been hand-delivering tickets to season ticket holders for 15 years now, a tradition that fans look forward to every fall.

Hockey season is nearly underway in Pittsburgh, as the team will kick off its preseason this coming weekend, with split squad games against the Blue Jackets.

The regular season will begin on October 13 when the Arizona Coyotes come to town with a scheduled 7 p.m. puck drop at PPG Paints Arena.