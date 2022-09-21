Penguins announce preseason practice schedule

Fall begins tomorrow with the Autumn Equinox taking place to mark the official changing of the season. There’s another sign of that too, the Pittsburgh Penguins open training camp tomorrow as well.

The team has released a schedule for training camp, which will take place up at their practice facility in Cranberry. They have also reminded that all non-game day practices are free and open to the public, so you can check the boys out as they are gearing up.

They haven’t yet announced which players will make up the three different teams, but we do know the 58 players that will be in the mix starting tomorrow.

It’s a quick turnaround to having two games on Saturday, the Pens will send one group of players to Columbus and another unit will play a separate Blue Jackets’ contingent this weekend.

There’s a sneaky reminder almost every year about how quickly the NHL preseason moves. The Pens will only have three teams this week for a few practices and two exhibition games, and then a significant amount cuts are likely to happen prior to Wednesday September 28th. At that point “Team 3” is gone and the training camp teams narrows down to just two groups.

The following week on Tuesday October 4th, the two teams get whittled down to one group that will be practicing each day as even more players will be trimmed from the NHL training camp roster.

That doesn’t leave a lot of time for young players to turn heads or make an impression.

The Pens’ regular season begins on Thursday October 13th, when they host Arizona.