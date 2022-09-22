Survey time: how confident are you in the Penguins?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NHL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Pittsburgh Penguins fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Training camp begins today officially for the Penguins, and as the team gets back out on the ice, it gives us the chance to set the baseline about how you’re feeling about the front office, coaching and players as the Pens head into another season.

Who could forget the wild swing in 2021 where Jim Rutherford resigned just as the regular season was starting up and the team performance dropped and confidence cratered? Only a few months later many of the fans were won back over as Sidney Crosby and company righted the ship and actually ended up winning their division.

Will 2022-23 see anything as crazy in Pittsburgh? Let’s hope not, but the long NHL season can have many twists and turns. As they get started up, let’s check in and see what everyone thinks and we’ll check back in later on to see how things change.