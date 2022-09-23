Pens Points: Tuning up the band

Here are your Pens Points for this Friday morning...

The will-they-won’t-they saga of re-signing Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang over the summer ended peacefully, with both superstars deciding to stay with the only professional team they’ve ever known. Now, as we sit here on September 23, Sidney Crosby and his two closest confidants are riding into their 17th season together and it’s just business as usual for the big three. [Penguins]

“I basically played with a broken foot.” Now fully healthy and ready to prove himself (again), Tristan Jarry is ready to lead his team between the pipes. [Trib Live]

Evgeni Malkin is 36 years old. But he’s still as determined as ever to win another championship. “I believe in myself. I’m still a good player. I believe in myself. I believe in my teammates. I’m here to win. I’ll be ready for the first game.” [Trib Live]

It’s no secret that since the regime change and departure of Jim Rutherford, Ron Hextall and his men have envisioned a bigger, tougher Pittsburgh Penguins squad. They’ve accomplished their goal this offseason with several new players. But does that make them Stanley Cup contenders? [Post-Gazette]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Given the ongoing war in Ukraine, the Czech government has made its intentions clear to the NHL: Russian players are not welcome within their borders. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are set to begin the NHL season in Prague on October 7. [CBS Sports]

40-year-old netminder, Mike Smith, has failed his physical with the Edmonton Oilers, making his immediate future unclear. [Yahoo]