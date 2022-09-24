Penguins announce preseason rosters for Sunday double-header

Penguins hockey is back.

In a rare preseason double-header, there will be two games to catch Sunday.

At 1pm, the Blue Jackets will face down the first Penguins squad in Pittsburgh, while the second group will play in Columbus at 7pm.

Head coach Mike Sullivan will be attending both games, while assistant coaches Mike Vellucci and Todd Reirden will split between the squads.

Here’s the breakdown for who will be playing where tomorrow, via NHL.com.

Game 1 (PPG Paints Arena, 1pm)

Head coach Mike Vellucci, assistant coaches J.D. Forrest and Kevin Porter

Forwards

Drew O’Connor (#10)

Jason Zucker (#16)

Sam Poulin (#22)

Corey Andonovski (#27)

Filip Hallander (#36)

Kasperi Kapanen (#42)

Jonathan Gruden (#45)

Teddy Blueger (#53)

Jamie Devane (#57)

Rickard Rakell (#67)

Kyle Olson (#75)

Valtteri Puustinen (#76)

Defense

Chad Ruhwedel (#2)

Ty Smith (#24)

Marcus Pettersson (#28)

Jon Lizotte (#48)

Mark Friedman (#52)

Isaac Belliveau (#78)

Goalies

Casey DeSmith (#1)

Filip Lindberg (#31)

Game 2 (Nationwide Arena, 7pm)

Head coach Todd Reirden, assistant coaches Ty Hennes and Sheldon Brookbank

Forwards

Josh Archibald (#15)

Drake Caggiula (#18)

Alex Nylander (#19)

Ryan Poehling (#25)

Nathan Legare (#34)

Sam Houde (#39)

Danton Heinen (#43)

Jordan Frasca (#46)

Ty Glover (#51)

Radim Zohorna (#63)

Lukas Svejkovsky (#72)

Raivis Ansons (#80)

Defense

Taylor Fedun (#4)

Mitch Reinke (#32)

Jack St. Ivany (#37)

Chris Ortiz (#55)

Xavier Ouellet (#61)

P.O. Joseph (#73)

Ryan McCleary (#74)

Goalies

Taylor Gauthier (#33)

Dustin Tokarski (#44)

With a few roster players (like Zucker, Heinen, Kapanen and Blueger) sprinkled in among newbies wearing a Penguins sweater for the first time (including Ty Smith, our top-ranked under-25 Penguins prospect), there could be two interesting games tomorrow.

Will you be tuning in for the start of the Penguins’ 2022-23 preseason?