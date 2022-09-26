 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jason Zucker dazzles with overtime goal against Blue Jackets

The Penguins opened their preseason with a 3-2 win.

By Mike Darnay
New York Rangers v Pittsburgh Penguins - Game Six Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

As the Penguins are preparing to get their season underway, forward Jason Zucker is hoping that the high note began the preseason with a sign of good things to come.

Zucker dazzled the crowd with a game-winning goal in overtime, propelling the Pens to a 3-2 win.

For Zucker, he’s hoping that more goals like that will be coming his way after his 2021-22 season was deemed a ‘nightmare’ by some.

Zucker suffered a core muscle injury last year, telling the Post-Gazette that he essentially had to learn how to skate again.

“I basically had to learn how to skate again essentially,” he told the P-G. “I couldn’t skate my normal way so I had to compensate in different ways. That made me have to change my game and start thinking differently because I couldn’t skate the way I wanted to. So it starts out physically then [affects me] mentally.”

Zucker has scored 27 goals during his three years with the team and is in his final year of his contract.

