Pens Points: More Money?

Here are your Pens Points for this Friday morning...

The NHL’s salary cap may be set for a substantial bump due to an unexpected increase in revenues across the league. If these updated projections hold, what will the Penguins look like over the next few years and how much money would they have to spend? [PensBurgh]

Dustin Tokarski spent the 2019-20 season with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Now, back in the organization as the team’s third goaltender, what exactly brought the 33-year-old back to the Penguins? Familiarity, Tokarski said. [Trib Live]

New defenseman, Jan Rutta, left the Tampa Bay Lightning after winning two of the last three Stanley Cups with the Florida-based squad. Rutta’s decision to come to Pittsburgh wasn’t overly difficult. He knows a contender when he sees one. [Trib Live]

From one new defender to another: if you’re unfamiliar with Jeff Petry, today’s your lucky day. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Mitch Marner is known as a dynamic, playmaking winger alongside Auston Matthews and the rest of the Toronto Maple Leafs core. Well, the 25-year-old could be honing his skills on the back end, playing a few, real shifts as a defenseman. Yes, really. [Yahoo]

As we approach the beginning of the regular season, several hockey players are “on the bubble” right now. What exactly does that mean for the everyday average joe? [The Hockey News]