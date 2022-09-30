Penguins announce roster for game at Buffalo and some roster cuts

Pittsburgh has announced the lineup they are bringing up to Buffalo tomorrow. As usual for a road pre-season game, there are not a lot of A-list names — though Tristan Jarry will make the trip for a second taste of action this pre-season.

One interesting item that stands out is that all four of the defensemen on the fringes of the regular season roster — Ty Smith, Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Chad Ruhwedel and Mark Friedman — find themselves in the lineup tomorrow against the Sabres.

Up front, Kasperi Kapanen will make his pre-season debut, after getting past an illness earlier in the week that kept him out of the last game. Kapanen will headline a forward group that also includes those with potentially a lot to gain like Ryan Poehling, Radim Zohorna and Drew O’Connor.

In addition to that, the Pens announced nine cuts to the NHL training camp roster today, which currently stands at 45 players.

Forwards Ty Glover, Lukas Svejkovsky, Brooklyn Kalmikov, Sam Houde and Jordan Frasca, along with defensemen Josh Maniscalco, Chris Ortiz, Jon Lizotte and Mitch Reinke have all been assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s training camp in the American Hockey League.

No real surprises there as the pre-season gets into the second half officially tomorrow for the Pens to trim down some younger players and send more AHL contracts down.

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton training camp begins tomorrow, which all those players will report to in addition to goalies Taylor Gauthier and Tommy Nappier that were already assigned earlier in the week.