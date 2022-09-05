Penguins announce preseason broadcast schedule, annual ‘Free Game for Kids’ game

The Penguins have announced broadcast information for the team’s preseason game schedule.

The Pens will kick off their 2022 preseason on Sunday, September 25th, when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets at 1 p.m. — with the game also serving as the team’s 10th annual ‘Free Game for Kids.’

Over 18,000 tickets will be donated to a number of local youth organizations, including the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania and Pittsburgh Public Schools families.

The 1:00 game will be the first of a split-squad contest with the Blue Jackets, as the second leg will be plated at 7 p.m. that night in Columbus. Both games will be streamed live on the Penguins’ website.

On September 27th, the Pens will host the Red Wings. That game will also be streamed on the Penguins’ website.

When the Penguins head to Buffalo on September 1st, fans will get their first chance to watch the preseason games on television, as the 1:00 p.m. contest will be aired on AT&T Sportsnet.

Another preseason game vs. the Red Wings in Detroit will be played on October 3rd, at 7:30 p.m. — but this game will not be broadcasted in any capacity. Fans are urged to follow along for updates from the Penguins’ social media team.

The Penguins will wrap up their preseason with another televised game against Buffalo on October 7th, at 7 p.m.

All six of the Pens’ preseason games will be broadcasted on the radio at 105.9 The X.

For more information about the Pens’ preseason schedule, click here.