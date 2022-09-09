Pens Points: Sullivan preps his crew

Here are your Pens Points for this Friday morning...

Pittsburgh Penguins head coach, Mike Sullivan, gathered all of the organization’s coaches from Pittsburgh, Wilkes-Barre, and Wheeling for the annual coaches’ meetings. This time, though, Sullivan hosted the meetings from a place he knows quite well—his hometown stomping grounds in Boston. [Penguins]

In case you missed it, the Penguins are still proving to be one of the NHL’s top draws, even with a core of elder statesmen. Pittsburgh will have 15 games broadcast on national television during the 2022-23 season. [Trib Live]

One of the Penguins’ prospects, Kirill Tankov, a 2021 seventh-round draft pick, had to be stretchered off the ice after colliding head first with the boards following a hit from behind in a recent game. [PensBurgh]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Queen Elizabeth II, England’s longest-serving monarch, died yesterday at the age of 96. Why is she being mentioned in a Pittsburgh Penguins blog? Well, the Queen has some ties to the NHL, having participated in a ceremonial face-off before a preseason game in Vancouver in 2002. Read about this and Elizabeth’s other hockey-related get-togethers. [NHL]

There are still some notable names, mostly RFAs, that are still unsigned as we get into September. Here’s a look at these players and where these negotiations stand. [Sportsnet]

Mathieu Perreault, perhaps best known for his time with the Winnipeg Jets, is moving on to the world of broadcasting, retiring from the NHL at the age of 34. [The Hockey News]

Some players suffered injuries last season with their sights set on a bounce-back campaign. [The Hockey News]