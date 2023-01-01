 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Winter Classic practice roundup: Pens skate at Fenway Park ahead of Monday’s game

An update was also provided on the status of several injured players.

By Mike Darnay
2023 NHL Winter Classic - Practices &amp; Family Skate Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Penguins took the ice at Fenway Park on Sunday for an outdoor practice ahead of tomorrow’s NHL Winter Classic in Boston.

The Pens went through their practice routine and the team’s lines looked like this:

Mike Sullivan told reporters that Kris Letang is considered out day-to-day with a lower body injury.

Sullivan added that Petry is continuing to rehab his injury and Chad Ruhwedel skated today, and is continuing to make progress towards returning from his injury.

Coach Sullivan, who is a New England native, spoke highly about the opportunity to play on the Winter Classic at Fenway Park.

In what one could call a style choice, the Pens took the ice wearing Boston scally caps.

Aside from the spectacle of the Winter Classic, the Penguins certainly will have their hands full with the Bruins, who are heading into tomorrow’s game with an 18-0-3 record at home so far this season.

Puck drop for the Winter Classic is scheduled for 2 p.m. tomorrow.

