Winter Classic practice roundup: Pens skate at Fenway Park ahead of Monday’s game

The Penguins took the ice at Fenway Park on Sunday for an outdoor practice ahead of tomorrow’s NHL Winter Classic in Boston.

Winter Classic ready pic.twitter.com/9z0uzuJUnO — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 1, 2023

The Pens went through their practice routine and the team’s lines looked like this:

An update was provided on the status of multiple injured players, also.

Mike Sullivan told reporters that Kris Letang is considered out day-to-day with a lower body injury.

Sullivan added that Petry is continuing to rehab his injury and Chad Ruhwedel skated today, and is continuing to make progress towards returning from his injury.

#Pens HCMS:

- Archibald status quo

- Letang day to day, lower body

- Petry continues to work through rehab process

- Ruhwedel skated today, continues to make progress — Josh Getzoff (@JG_PxP) January 1, 2023

Coach Sullivan, who is a New England native, spoke highly about the opportunity to play on the Winter Classic at Fenway Park.

Coach Sullivan on the #WinterClassic and coaching at Fenway Park: "They are terrific and they are unique. This is an iconic stadium. This one is personal for me growing up in this area. From an experience standpoint, there's nothing better." pic.twitter.com/JAwTFMaBMK — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 1, 2023

In what one could call a style choice, the Pens took the ice wearing Boston scally caps.

Let’s take this outside ❄️ pic.twitter.com/CuROWVlIqp — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 1, 2023

Aside from the spectacle of the Winter Classic, the Penguins certainly will have their hands full with the Bruins, who are heading into tomorrow’s game with an 18-0-3 record at home so far this season.

#Penguins with their #WinterClassic team photo at #FenwayPark in Boston. Face off tomorrow afternoon just after 2:00. #Bruins are 18-0-3 at home pic.twitter.com/zAGoAtbPjd — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) January 1, 2023

Puck drop for the Winter Classic is scheduled for 2 p.m. tomorrow.